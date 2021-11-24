Conservative MPs greeted Boris Johnson with loud displays of support amid rumours of a leadership challenge in the party.

After being greeted by speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the prime minister was drowned out by the cheers of his party members seemingly silencing doubt he won't make it to the next election.

"Thank you, thank you very much," the PM adds while trying to calm the MPs down.

It comes after opposition members described Mr Johnson's speech at the CBI conference as "shambolic"

Sign up for our newsletters.