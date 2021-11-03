Watch live as Boris Johnson takes PMQs ahead of statement on Cop26

Boris Johnson is facing Angela Rayner at PMQs on Wednesday afternoon.

Sir Keir Starmer is still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, so the prime minister will take questions from Labour’s deputy leader instead.

The event comes days after the start of the Cop26 conference in Glasgow, where Mr Johnson was in attendance, warning that climate action must be taken now.

He is expected to update MPs on the progress of climate talks after PMQs, while a debate around the proposed suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson will follow later.

