Watch live as Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

Boris Johnson faces Sir Keir Starmer for Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, following the announcement of the government’s winter plan to combat Covid-19.

The prime minister has laid out plans that will see vaccine booster jabs offered to millions, as well as first doses to 12- to 15-year-olds.

A reserve “Plan B” has also been announced by the government, but it will only be used if the NHS is coming under “unsustainable pressure”.

Speculation is also rife that Johnson could reshuffle his cabinet following today’s PMQs.