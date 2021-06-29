A specially-designed modular home for single homeless people called "SoloHaus" was unveiled in London’s Westminster on Monday.

The pod is fully furnished with kitchen and bathroom facilities, has running costs of less than £5 a week and exceeds building regulations for energy efficiency and sound insulation.

The Salvation Army, Citizens UK and developer Hill Group unveiled the structure to highlight their project to build 200 such homes over the next five years.

The group is calling on the government, local authorities and landowners to back the programme, provide funding and help identify small pockets of land as sites for the homes.