Footage shows a pod of orcas attacking a luxury yacht off the Spanish coast in a terrifying two-hour encounter that left the crew fearing for their lives.

The vessel was near the Strait of Gibraltar on 17 June when the orcas began to bash into it, causing the wheel to jerk uncontrollably left to right.

“This wasn’t friendly,” the video’s narrator says.

The crew saw pieces of rudder floating behind the boat and even spotted one orca with “a fairly large chunk of rudder in its mouth.”

They feared they might have to deal with the animals in the water if the boat sank.