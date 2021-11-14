Polish activists say migrant rescue operations are down near the Belarus border after a state of emergency prevented aid workers and journalists from accessing emergency zones.

Under a state of emergency ruling, Poland does not allow NGOs access to an emergency zone, where many refugees and migrants are stranded because of a political row between Belarus and the West.

Grassroots activists working near the border have received nearly 3,000 calls for help since mid-October, indicating signs of a growing humanitarian crisis.

With the lack of large-scale organisations allowed to work on the ground, the situation is being compounded.

Sign up to our daily newsletters.