An underground network of volunteers has developed around the Poland-Belarus border to help those who’ve managed to cross and are in dire need.

The symbol of displaying a green light outside your home has become an indicator that it is a household friendly towards refugees.

Monika, who only wants to be identified by her first name, told Sky News: “It [the green light] means that everyone in need may knock on our door and help will be provided – with hot tea, a warm meal, a change of clothes.”

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here