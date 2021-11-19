Alarming footage shows riot police lining Poland-Belarus border as migrant crisis intensifies.

The video, which was posted on Twitter by Polish police, shows water cannons being fired as police protect the border with more British troops being deployed to help address the migrant crisis.

The official account tweeted: “Seven policemen were injured during attacks today. This includes a policeman hit by a stone on the head and taken to hospital”.

Thousands of migrants have sought to cross into the European Union at the frontier between Poland and Belarus in recent weeks.

