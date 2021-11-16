Watch live as military tensions escalate on Poland-Belarus border

Tensions continue to escalate on the Poland-Belarus border after both sides brought in extra guards over the weekend.

On Monday, hundreds of migrants were blocked at a crossing by Polish troops, while thousands more have settled in a large makeshift camp just inside Belarus.

The European Union is set to step up sanctions against Belarus in response to the escalating humanitarian crisis, with top diplomat Josep Borrell suggesting that vulnerable migrants are being exploited in a "hybrid war" that is "intensifying".

Sign up to our breaking news email alerts here.