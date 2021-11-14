The Polish Ministry of National Defense films Belarusian forces at the border between the two countries.

In the clip, armed soldiers line the razor wire fence.

"More and more armed functionaries of the Belarusian services are arriving in the Kuźnica region," the Ministry of National Defense said.

Thousands of migrants remain camped at Belarus’s border with Poland as the tense face-off between the two countries shows no signs of easing.

It comes after the Polish government and European officials accused Minsk of funnelling migrants towards Poland.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.