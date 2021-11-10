Polish law enforcement gather near the country’s border with Belarus after as many as 4,000 migrants set up camp.

Officers watch over the border fence where authorities said previous attempts to cross had been made.

Yesterday the country warned a military confrontation could break out after thousands of migrants camped overnight, while armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire surrounded them.

European Council President Charles Michel said “using vulnerable migrants as part of a hybrid attack is beyond contempt.”

Days ago, the Polish government reported that between 3,000 and 4,000 migrants were close to the border.

