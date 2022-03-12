Watch live as Ukrainian refugees arrive into Poland

Refugees continue to arrive in Poland in the hunt for food and shelter after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of children are among two million refugees who have fled Ukraine after Russia's invasion of its neighbour began two weeks ago.

Fathers and brothers have been forced to stay behind after the Ukrainian government-enforced martial law, banning all-male citizens 18-60 years old from leaving the country.

