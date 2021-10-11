More than 100,000 people marched in Poland on Sunday in support of European Union membership after a Polish court ruled that parts of EU law were incompatible with the constitution.

Amid fears of a “Polexit”, protests took place in more than 100 towns and cities across the country, with 80,000-100,000 people gathering in Warsaw alone.

Many waved Polish and EU flags, while others carried signs and shouted “We are staying!’’.

Politicians across Europe have voiced dismay at last week’s ruling by Poland’s constitutional tribunal, which threatens to damage the relationship between Brussels and Warsaw.

