Poland’s Independence Day marked by Google Doodle

Google has marked Poland’s 103rd birthday with a doodle, as the celebrates its independence day. The country regained independence in 1918 after 18th century partitions meant the state was non-existent for 123 years. In a message explaining the illustration, Google said: “[The] Doodle honors this solemn holiday in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of Poland regaining its sovereignty after over a century of partition. Today’s commemorative atmosphere encourages citizens to reflect on the nation’s struggle to regain independence in 1918 and maintain sovereignty throughout the 20th century.”