Members of Poland's far-right are to march through Warsaw on Thursday to celebrate the country's independence day, despite a court ban being placed on the event. Rafal Trzaskowski, mayor of the country's capital, said that a congregation of nationalists on 11 November would be an "unlawful assembly" if one took place.

The mayor's actions have since been criticised by the head of Poland's Office for War Veterans and Victims of Oppression, who called them "incomprehensible" and granted the march formal status on Tuesday, allowing it to go ahead.