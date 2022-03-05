Polish club in London receive masses of donations for Ukraine after people queued for hours to donate

Polish club in London hosted a solidarity event that saw hundreds of donations being made, with people queuing for hours before being able to make their contribution for Ukrainians fleeing the war.

The White Eagle Club (Klub Orła Białego) in the capital was left with mountains of donations for Ukrainian refugees to sort through.

The Polish club wrote on Facebook: “We would like to thank everyone for the donations made today to help the injured refugees from Ukraine. We did not expect such a big response! We collected a huge amount of essentials and donations keep coming from all sides.”