Watch live as US troops arrive in Poland amid Ukraine tension

Watch live as the U.S. troops arrive in Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies.

The plane carrying the armed forced landed on Sunday, as Washington DC reinforces its NATO allies in Poland amid the Russian millitary's build-up on Ukraine's border.

On Wednesday, (2 February) US President Joe Biden ordered a whopping 3,000 additional troops to both Poland and to Romania.

As a result, around 1,700 American soldiers were set to deploy from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland.

Sign up to our free newsletters here