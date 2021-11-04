The family of a 10-year-old boy who was allegedly held at gun point have taken a Michigan police department to court for emotional trauma.

Benjamin Whitfield was with his father in Detroit’s Pittsfield Township when the pair were pulled over by police on 16 April.

His father had allegedly been driving in the wrong direction by a mall, and police who were responding to an unrelated incident suspected a connection – chasing the car.

Police allegedly handcuffed Benjamin for a few minutes, as was seen in newly released body camera footage of the encounter.

