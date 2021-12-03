Police in Georgia arrested a man accused of robbing two banks in one day after he walked out of the second carrying thousands of dollars in stolen cash.

Officers have been praised for their quick response, meeting the suspect - and his stolen money - at the door before taking him into custody.

John Chavis is said to have entered the second bank after a successful earlier robbery, handing the cashier a note threatening violence if they didn’t hand over $5,000 in cash.

Employees activated the silent alarm as the incident unfolded, alerting the police.

