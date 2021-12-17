Moment police arrest motorist driving wrong way on dual carriageway to evade officers

A police helicopter has captured the moment officers deliberately crashed into a motorist driving the wrong way down a dual carriageway to resist arrest. Ross Solomon, from Salisbury, also veered towards a police car and failed to stop at red lights during the incident from May 2020. After refusing to pull over, Solomon avoided a stinger trap by mounting the pavement and reached speeds of 70mph in a 30mph zone. He was handed an 18-month driving ban, a 15-day rehabilitation order and a 12-month sentence, which was suspended for 12 months.

