Police arrested a semi-naked man, seen wearing just his underpants, after pulling him down from car roof in Birmingham city centre on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to Broad Street following reports of a yob assaulting two people, throwing stones and jumping on the top of vehicles.

Dramatic footage captures the suspect being pulled down from one car before being arrested.

“He was shouting and screaming and hurling stones along Broad Street before police turned up when he starting jumping on cars,” one resident said.

“He was dragged off and arrested, it wasn’t what you expect on a Sunday morning.”