Horrific body-worn camera footage shows a Colorado police officer beating, choking and threatening to kill a man as he tries to take him into custody. In the video the man can be heard pleading for his life as he is beaten. “If you move, I will shoot you,” the officer responds. Aurora Officer John Haubert has been arrested for his part in the confrontation, charged with attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing. A second officer is charged with failing to stop the attack. The man escaped serious injury but was treated in hospital for cuts to his head.