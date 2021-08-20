A police officer and bystander pulled an unconscious man from the subway tracks in New York City, moments before a train arrived at the station.

The incident happened in the Bronx when a passenger fell ill and passed out onto the train tracks.

Footage shows an NYPD transit officer jumping onto the tracks to help move the man before a second bystander leaps down to help pull him to safety.

Onlookers cheered once the rescue was complete, just moments before a subway train arrived at the platform.