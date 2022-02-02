Police thermal cam catches drunk driver sleeping in field after killing cyclist

A thermal police camera captured a drunk driver sleeping in a field hours after he killed a cyclist in a hit and run.

Damian Ralph, 38, was found lying in the grass having abandoned his car soon after smashing into 58-year-old Christopher Mardlin on 1 November 2021.

When arrested, he told police he didn’t remember hitting the cyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene in Cambridgeshire.

A breathalyser test confirmed Ralph was more than twice over the legal limit.

He has since been jailed for seven years and six months.

