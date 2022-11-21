Moment police box in teenage car-stealing gang after 132mph chase

Footage captures the moment police boxed in and arrested a gang of teenage car thieves after a dramatic 132mph chase.

West Midlands Police have shared the video, from November 2021, which shows 19-year-old Jordan Jones and three 16-year-olds attempting to make their getaway in a stolen Volkswagen Golf.

The four teenagers were a part of a gang responsible for up to 100 car thefts in the West Midlands and Warwickshire between December 2020 and December 2021.

Other shocking footage shows the moment a victim is dragged away from their car and the high-speed chase.

