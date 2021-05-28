A wild cougar sparked a police pursuit on Tuesday, as it made its way through a neighbourhood in Washington. Officers were called to the residential area after it was reported that the animal - which is dangerous to humans - entered a person’s backyard after jumping their fence. Dashcam footage shows the police chasing the cougar down the street, before it veers to the left near a house. US news outlet KIRO 7 reports that the cat then made it into someone’s home and their kitchen sink, before being shot with tranquiliser darts.