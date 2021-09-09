Dramatic footage shows the fast chase that led to the arrest of a suspected wife-beater in Oaklands Recreational Ground, in Birmingham.

PC Tom Harris had received a call of domestic abuse and he spotted the wanted man a quarter of a mile away.

The officer’s body cam captures the frantic chase and the moment when PC Harris borrows a cyclist’s ride to catch up to the suspect.

The friendly rider agrees and asks ‘Are you after that bloke?’ to which PC Harris replies: ‘Yeah, that bloke there. Cheers mate.’

Thanks to the quicker ride, PC Harris is eventually able to apprehend the suspect.