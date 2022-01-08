Greater Manchester Police have released bodycam footage of the moment officers arrested a car thief after a 100mph chase through the streets of Salford.

Matthew Towler, 41, led officers on a 15-minute high-speed pursuit in a stolen vehicle last November, dangerously swerving onto the wrong side of the road, clocking 90mph in 20mph zones.

He eventually clipped a kerb and came to a stop, where police found him with 15 car keys, a lock pick and a device for cloning more keys.

Towler has since been sentenced to 30 months in prison.

