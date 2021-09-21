Police in Florida rescued a man who had been thrown into the sea from his moving boat, before chasing down and catching the out-of-control vessel.

Sharing a video of the dramatic incident on social media, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office explained how “teamwork by air, land and sea” allowed them to deal with the danger effectively.

The authorities also explained how marine deputies were able to regain control of the runaway boat, initially matching the speed of the vessel before boarding it and bringing it to a hault.