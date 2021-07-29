A driver is in custody after leading authorities on a high-speed chase across southern California in a suspected stolen car.

Police began pursuing the vehicle - a Kia Soul - in Fontana before chasing him through the San Gabriel Valley.

Footage shows the suspect driving with a damaged back bumper, with local reports stating the damage was caused when he attempted to evade police cruisers by driving through a petrol station car park.

Officers eventually stopped the car before bringing the suspect into custody, ending the wild chase.