A Texas cop rescues three children who got lost in the Sam Houston National Forest for more than 24 hours.

Bodycam footage captures Montgomery County Sheriff's Deputy Sgt. Jason Smith calling out to the children - aged 2, 6 and 7 - in the woods.

"I got 'em, I got 'em, I have all three children," the Sgt shouts into his radio while wrapping the children in his coat.

The young trio had gotten lost in the forest after veering from the main trail to play in a dry creek.

All were found uninjured after taking shelter under a fallen tree overnight.