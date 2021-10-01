A Texas police officer rescued a choking in her mother’s arms after running to the scene, dramatic footage shows.

Two officers had been in the area when they heard the mother crying out.

Footage shared by Pasadena Police Department captures the officers sprinting towards the crying woman before grabbing the baby and turning her on her front.

One officer, identified as Garza, taps the baby's back in a bid to clear her airways as the terrified mother is heard crying.

Officer Robertson immediately rang emergency services.

After ensuring the baby was breathing ok, both cops began reassuring the mother.