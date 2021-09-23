A police dog climbed through a broken window to help catch an armed burglar cowering in the corner of the building with a metal pole.

Footage released by Gloucestershire Police shows officers warning the suspect to give himself up, or “the dog will be coming in”.

The hero hound - named Arnie - then plays a key role in helping apprehend the man, who can be seen lowering himself to the floor with his hands up later in the video.