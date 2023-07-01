Watch: Officer rescues three dogs from burning house in Virginia

Newly-released bodycam footage shows the dramatic moment a police officer rescued three dogs from a smoke-filled house on fire in Alexandria, Virginia, on 18 June.

Fairfax County Police department said that an officer on patrol saw smoke coming from the top floor of a property in a townhouse community, but there was no answer when he knocked on the door.

After a neighbor told the officer there were pets inside the burning home, he entered the property “without hesitation” to rescue the pets.

The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department extinguished the fire.

The officer and dogs were uninjured.