Deputy fatally shoots 88-year-old man during welfare check

Bodycam footage captures Hillsborough County deputy Anastacia Castillo announcing her presence when she enters 88-year-old Ronald Erich's home following concerned 911 calls from neighbours.

Deputy Castillo said Ehrich emerged from behind a locked door with a gun.

"Sir, I just want to make sure you are OK," Castillo says.

Moments later she's heard saying: "Sir, please put the gun down. Sir, please put the gun down."

Ehrich replies: "Sit down or I’ll blow you right out of the water."

As the elderly man continues to corner the deputy, Castilo issues several more warnings before fatally firing twice.

