Dramatic footage shows the moment Metropolitan Police used automatic number plate recognition to track a violent offender and suspected county lines criminal as part of Operation Pandilla.

Automatic plate recognition is used to target specific vehicles in an area with a large police presence with the operation targeting suspected offenders of crimes such as drug dealing gangs, violence, and theft.

Forty-six people were arrested for offenses including possession to supply class A drugs and 10 weapons were seized as part of intensified action last week.