Police search for suspected conspiracy theorists wanted for setting alight 5G mast

Derbyshire Police are hunting conspiracy theorists suspected of setting a 5G mobile phone mast alight. The attack was captured on camera.

Footage shows the 60ft mast in Chaddesden, Derby, while engulfed by fire at around 8.15pm on Monday December 20th.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene after residents living nearby reported seeing smoke and fire coming from the mast.

It is the second time the mast has been targeted by arsonists in less than 12 months. Some protesters claim the masts cause health problems while other wilder theories suggest 5G ‘radiation’ spreads Covid-19.

The government and the World Health Organisation have repeatedly stressed how there is ‘no evidence to suggest that 5G has anything to do with Covid-19’.

Sign up to our newsletters here.