South African police are using rubber bullets to try to end sprawling protests and widespread looting, which began after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court.

Police in South Africa say 72 people have been killed and 1,234 have been arrested.

Police said hundreds have been arrested in the lawlessness that has raged in poor areas of the two provinces, where a community radio station was ransacked and forced off the air Tuesday and some COVID-19 vaccination centres were closed, disrupting urgently needed inoculations.