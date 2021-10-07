Michigan officers installed a 79-year-old’s TV after discovering him in distress and in need of assistance during a traffic stop.

Sterling Heights Police encountered the man, identified only as David, visibly upset.

David tells Officer Coates “everything is going wrong” before explaining his wife is unwell and his son has disabilities.

“I bought a television today because I want to make my wife happy and I can’t get it hooked up,” he cries.

David explains he is rushing across town trying to find the right TV cables.

Within the hour, officers visited David’s home, installed his TV and showed him how to use the remote.