Police have cordoned off the scene where a man, aged in his 50s, has died in High Wycombe.

The man was found by police not breathing and surrounded by a group of males.

Thames Valley Police said officers were on patrol in the Buckinghamshire town, when they saw the victim “on the floor” in Micklefield Road at about 12.20am on Saturday.

He was surrounded by a group of men who fled the scene as police arrived, officers said. Shortly after, it was discovered that the man was not breathing.

A murder probe has since been launched.