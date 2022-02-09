Police make £23m drugs bust after plumbers spot mounds of cash fixing a toilet

Police in Australia made a £23 million drugs bust after plumbers stumbled across mounds of cash and the drug “ice” while fixing a leaking toilet pipe.

Officers rushed to a unit in southwest Sydney’s on 9 July 2021 after workers, who were repairing the pipe, found bags of cash and a crystal substance in an open cupboard.

The unit was declared a crime scene and a later search uncovered 15 boxes containing almost 220kg of crystal methamphetamine - with an estimated potential street value of $44 million (£23m) - stored underneath the unit.

