Concerns grow for missing 11-year-old who travelled from Bolton to London

Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who is believed to have travelled from Greater Manchester to London on Thursday night.

Fatuma Kadir left her parent’s home in Bolton on Thursday evening, before travelling on several trains, arriving at London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) believe that Fatuma was at London Bridge tube station around 11.16am on Friday, and may still be in the area, as she had previously expressed the desire to set up a business near Tower Bridge.