Detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers County Tyrone, Northern Ireland, have arrested three men.

The officers were on patrol on Thursday, 17 November, at Mount Carmel Heights in Strabane when a bomb was detonated at the side of their vehicle.

Police have said they are pursuing a “strong line of inquiry” into whether the New IRA were involved.

Three men, aged 36, 36 and 28, were arrested under the Terrorism Act after detectives conducted searches in Strabane on Friday night.

