A quick-thinking police officer commandeered a cyclist’s bike as he chased down a suspected domestic abuser.

PC Tom Harris had been on domestic call-out when he spotted the wanted man a quarter of a mile away at Oaklands Recreational Ground, in Yardley, Birmingham.

The officer’s body-worn camera shows him giving chase before asking a cyclist if he could borrow his mountain bike.

The friendly rider agrees while asking: “Are you after that bloke?”

PC Harris begins frantically pedalling before catching up with the 23-year-old man and arresting him on suspicion of breaching his bail terms.

Two PCSOs returned the bike to its owner.