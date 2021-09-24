A police officer from Virginia has been hailed a “hero” after walking a young boy into school for his first day.

Officer Dozier, from the Norfolk Police Department, can be seen accompanying the child and his older sister into the building, saying “I’ve got you, we’re going to class together”.

When the worried boy calls out for his mother, Mr Dozier encourages him to make it all the way into the classroom.

“Forever a hero to the young man who was a little unsure on the first day of school,” Norfolk PD wrote, sharing the video on social media.