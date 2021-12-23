Police officer carries missing 82-year-old man to safety after finding him in ditch

This is the moment a Maine State Trooper located a missing elderly man and carried him to safety.

Maine State Police responded to a report of an elderly man with Alzheimer’s that had wandered away from his home in Vassalboro.

Trooper Tyler Harrington was able to locate 82-year-old Bernard Perry in a ditch suffering from severe hypothermia and frostbite

Trooper Harrington carried Perry to his cruiser as he was unable to walk and awaited the arrival of an ambulance.

Perry was transported to Maine General Hospital in Augusta where he is recovering from his injuries.