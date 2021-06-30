Dramatic footage shows the moment a police officer saved a man’s life from a fiery crash in the US state of Michigan.

The officer’s bodycam recorded him running towards a burning car as people can be heard screaming. The driver appears to be trapped inside and trying to open the door, which the police officer then rips open. Dashcam footage from another vehicle then shows the officer dragging the man from the car, which is engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had rolled over on the I-94 motorway on Sunday, local media reported.