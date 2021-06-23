Bodycam footage shows the moment a police officer fatally shoots a pet chimpanzee that attacked a woman in Oregon. The primate is seen behind a fence as the officer approaches. It then retreats before the officer takes aim and fires his gun.

Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said the owner requested that deputies kill the 200-pound adult male chimpanzee after it bit her daughter on Sunday, local media reported. The daughter was hiding in a basement when police arrived, and was hospitalised with severe injuries once the animal had been shot.

The chimp, named Buck, had been with its owner for 17 years.