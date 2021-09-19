A police officer feared for his life after a man allegedly pointed a gun at his face and threatened to shoot him.

Sergeant Tony Webb, of West Midlands Police, responded to reports of a disturbance in Erdington when he saw a man grabbing a woman by the neck before throwing her to the floor and kicking her in the ribs.

After chasing the suspect, Andrew Cullen, 42, points a handgun-shaped object at his face and threatened to “blast” him.

“I’ll f***ing blast you,” Cullen as shouts as officers surround him.

He lifts his hands in the air before placing the realistic-looking imitation weapon down.