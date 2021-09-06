A US police officer has been given the guard of honour after he was released from hospital and transferred to a care facility following a shooting.

Officer Michael Rokaitis was said to be in “good spirits” as he was greeted by family and friends who were eagerly awaiting to see him.

Modesto Police Department wrote on Facebook: “We would like to thank the entire community for their continued support of Mikey and his family as he recovers.”

Officer Rokaitis, known to his friends as ‘Mikey’, spent 12 days in ICU following the shooting.